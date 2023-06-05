Environmental and agricultural strategies are being undermined by a planning process that does not support them, the Interdiocesan Commission for the Environment said on Monday in a statement to mark Environment Day.

"Three years have passed since the end of the public consultation which was meant to review the Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2014, a policy that enables piles of stones in the countryside to be turned into buildings," the commission said.

It added that the integrity of Natura 2000 sites is also under threat because of this policy.

"One wonders why this review is taking so long when the original policy of 2014 was approved within eight months after the public consultation ended in December 2013."

The commission also observed that no action has been taken to amend the Development Control and Design Guidance 2015 which, it said, is causing the devastation of Gozo’s ridges with the consequent accelerated loss of Gozo’s unique landscape.

The commission said it is repeating its calls for:

A national property study by an independent body with terms of reference agreed to by all stakeholders which would feed into the review of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) and the Local Plans.

The granting of a veto to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage on projects that affect sites or property which are protected by the laws that set up these two institutions.

Discontinuation of the use of the flawed concepts of “precedent” and “legitimate expectation” in decision-making processes which have no basis in planning law and are anathema to proper planning practice.

Enactment of new legislation that specifically addresses noise issues affecting residents including noises related to late-night entertainment and not just background noise as required by the related EU Directive.

The Commission urged the authorities to act immediately to protect the natural and urban environment that sustains the wellbeing and mental health of Maltese and Gozitans.

The commission thanked environmental NGOs, mayors and councillors, and the hundreds of citizens actively involved in protecting the environment and quality of life of all those living in Malta and Gozo. It also urged politicians to work for the common good.

