The environment topped a list of concerns raised during a public consultation on reform of the constitution, according to an analysis of submissions.

In what appeared to be an orchestrated campaign, 111 people submitted an almost identically-worded suggestion to devote a whole chapter in the constitution to environmental protection.

Some 457 members of the public and 24 NGOs and other groups shared their views on what they wanted changed in the Maltese constitution during a six-month consultation.

Five main issues were raised, according to an analysis by Dr Paul Micallef and Dr Ivan Mifsud published on Monday.

Concerns about the state of Malta’s institutions, the environment, the right to life, religion and even the debate about whether the George Cross should be retained in the national flag were the main themes.

Environment

"At the top of the list of concerns, one finds the safeguarding of natural environment," the report said.

As well as the campaign for a chapter devoted to environmental protection, concerns were also raised about safeguarding cultural heritage.

Right to life

The report authors noted that the second biggest issue raised was "enhancement of the right to life".

Some 96 people proposed the constitution safeguard that life must be protected from conception to death "thus proving to be anti-abortion and also anti-euthanasia".

Three submissions called for decriminalisation of abortion, while "a couple" were in favour of abortion where the life of the mother is in danger.

Concern over the institutions

Some of the suggestions indicated "a strong element of concern for Malta's institutions", the report noted.

There were calls for a review of the way in which people are appointed to public positions including a suggestion to ban appointments on position-of-trust basis.

Other suggestions indicated "an element of mistrust in the prime minister, ministers and members of parliament".

Thirteen people wanted more powers to the president and less to the prime minister; eight suggested MPs be limited to serving two terms; and five people wanted sensitive positions appointed by a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

On the judiciary "concern was also expressed with regard to the method of appointment of judges", the report said.

Suggestions were made to give more power to institutions like the Ombudsman and the Auditor-General and other suggested reforms included changes to the electoral system so that small parties would stand a bigger change of success.

Religion

Some 12 people called for the removal of the word God from the constitution, while 20 submissions were made in favour of retaining the current status of the Roman Catholic religion.

National Flag

There were 45 submissions to retain the George Cross, with only two calling for its removal.

What happens next?

In a message published to mark the publication of all the submissions received, President Vella remarked that most of the proposals on the rule of law made by the group of experts from Council of Europe had already been put forward.

However, no date was given on the possible timeframes on when any of the changes being proposed could become reality.

He noted that an election, due by September 2022 at the latest, and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic would have an impact.

For the time being it was impossible to hold a convention with around 150 delegates to discuss the constitutional amendments, he said.