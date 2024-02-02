The Environment and Resources Authority has condemned videos appearing to show people dumping electronic waste in a quarry, seemingly for entertainment.

Such irresponsible behaviour, seemingly enacted for social media clout, is deplorable, ERA said in a statement on Friday.

Images provided by the authority appear to show a person throwing an old CRT television into a quarry, possibly within the limits of Dingli, as the Dingli Radar features in the background of one image.

“These actions are detrimental to the environment because this type of waste contains dangerous materials like mercury that can lead to the contamination of groundwater,” ERA said.

“It is also detrimental to third parties and betrays a lack of civic responsibility.”

The authority said it is working with the police to fund the people responsible and hold them accountable for their actions.