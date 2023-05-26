The Environment and Resources Authority this week issued €5,600 in fines linked to four cases of improper disposal of waste.

All four cases had been contested, but the ERA board confirmed the punishment this week.

The first case involved waste incineration in the countryside. The person responsible for the incineration of the mixed waste, which included documents, files, folders and plastic toys was instructed to clear the site of burnt debris and fined €1,200.

Another person was separately fined €1,400 following the discovery of incinerated bed springs, polystyrene and other mixed waste including a large, old television set.

A €1,200 fine was imposed on a waste carrier who deposited only part of the collected bulky waste at a Civic Amenity Site and drove off with the remaining waste in his vehicle.

Another fine, amounting to €600, was issued to an operator caught carrying waste without a valid waste carrier permit. ERA instructed the operator to regulate himself and apply for a permit, but he failed to do so within the stipulated timeframe.

Since the beginning of the year, ERA has issued 80 fines for similar waste infringements, adding up to a total of €94,120.

To date, 30 of these fines have been contested.

Half of these appeals were presented before the ERA board for its consideration, and only one was subsequently upheld.

Any waste storage and management - including incineration - is illegal unless authorised by ERA.

Only vegetation waste can be burnt, and only in certain areas.