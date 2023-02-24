The Environment and Resources Authority launched a public consultation on a national strategy and action plan for pollinators that would lead to 2035.

This policy will establish the national framework to drive and promote the safeguarding of pollinator species through short and long-term actions.

Nearly 90% of wild flowering plants depend on pollination to survive and thrive, as do several cultivated fruit and vegetables. This means that our environment, food chains and well-being are also dependent on such species, ERA said in a statement on Friday.

Among others, the plan aims to improve its understanding of key pollinators, address threats impacting pollinators, and raise awareness about safeguarding them.

Azure stone crop. Photo: ERA

ERA is inviting the public to submit feedback on the intent and objectives of the strategy and help determine priorities to safeguard Malta’s pollinators by 2035.

Feedback can be sent through the feedback form or by email on era.policy@era.org.mt by March 13.

The consultation documents and other related information is available here.