The Environment and Resources Authority has ordered the owner of a site in the vicinity of the protected area around Dwejra in San Lawrenz to clear construction debris deposited there illegally.

A spokesperson for the regulator said the matter was investigated when it received a report from Times of Malta about the matter, along with footage shot by volunteers of Din l-Art Ħelwa in Gozo.

This showed mounds of debris illegally dumped at the Natura 2000 site.

The organisation had said that the material was dumped there to create a state-of-the-art bird trapping area in a breeding stronghold of the short-toed lark (bilbla), a bird that is in serious decline.

The material will destroy the natural vegetation and all the wildlife it supports when it is levelled out throughout that uncultivated site, it had said.

However, an investigation by ERA inspectors established that the works were carried out in an attempt to create a field.

“ERA has investigated the case together with other entities and can confirm that the works were carried out as an attempt to establish a field.

“The person that commissioned the works has been identified and given 15 days to remove the material dumped in an environmentally sensitive manner,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

He said ERA was following the case to ascertain that instructions given are complied with. He did not say if any action will be taken for the illegal dumping, simply noting that ERA reserved the right take further action “if necessary”.