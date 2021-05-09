British High Commissioner to Malta Cathy Ward recently presented the Points of Light award to Neil Agius. The award, signed by Queen Elizabeth II, honours Agius’s exceptional voluntary service advocating for plastic-free seas.

Agius became the 151st Commonwealth Point of Light in August 2020, following the completion of his daunting 95km swim between Sicily and St Julian’s to raise awareness of the threats to the world’s oceans and their biodiversity. He is only the second person in history to have undertaken this swim. He is also the co-founder of the ‘Wave of Change’ campaign which raises awareness of plastic pollution in the Maltese sea.

During his meeting with High Commissioner Ward, Agius expressed his satisfaction in inspiring so many to make changes to the way they treat mother earth. “There is no Plan-et B, so we really need to respect it. Once we learn to do that we will be able to enjoy it at its full potential and glory,” he said.

Ward expressed her admiration for Agius’s “incredible accomplishments aimed at raising awareness about climate change and other global issues and praised him for leading by example to inspire change”.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, the Queen − as head of the Commonwealth − is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting bring together leaders from all the 54 member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why the Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth with these awards.