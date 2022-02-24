The people have a legal right to a healthy environment, free of air, dust, visual and noise pollution, living peacefully in their homes and enjoying all public spaces, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said on Thursday as it published a 10-point “environmental charter”.

The charter, endorsed by Friends of the Earth, the General Workers’ Union, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, the Malta Chamber of Planners, the Ramblers’ Association and Sustainable Built Environment, outlines governance priorities needed for the preservation of “what's left of Malta's environment, heritage and especially, quality of life”, FAA said.

It said that while the impact of rampant over-development and abuse on the environment, heritage and national identity is incalculable, the active endorsement of major social partners showed how these “are no longer fringe matters but have become mainstream public concerns affecting Malta's economy and quality of life”.

The charter says that the Maltese people’s ancestors built bastions to protect themselves from invaders, worked together in times of immense economic strife, persevered through wars and pandemics, ultimately fighting for Malta.

“Today, it is our turn to look after the islands for future generations, and ensure that public policy direction and its implementation, safeguards our heritage and quality of life from irreversible damage.

Read the charter here.