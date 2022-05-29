The Centre for Environmental Education and Research at the University of Malta is organising two courses as follows:

A Certificate in Environmental Interpretation and Education, a one-year part-time evening course for aspiring nature guides, outdoor educators, environmental educators, environmental interpreters, rangers and those working in nature parks and community settings.

A Master in Education for Sustainable Development (MESD), a three-year part-time evening course aimed at educators, community workers, members of environmental and development NGOs, local councillors, government employees involved in sustainable development policies and people involved in communications media.

For further information visit www.um.edu.mt/ceer.