Environmental health officers ended industrial action launched last week following a breakthrough in talks between their union and the Health Ministry.

The officers had been ordered by UĦM – Voice of the Workers not to investigate food complaints or certify catering establishments for tourism licenses. They had also been ordered not to process any import entries or export documentation, answer the phone or e-mails.

The industrial action was ordered nine months after the signing of a sectoral agreement for environmental health officers within the environmental health directorate.

The union had said a small group of officers are still being denied from progressing to the respective grades according to this agreement.

As a result, officers in all grades had agreed to take industrial action in solidarity with their colleagues.

On Wednesday the union said the dispute could have been resolved months ago when various solutions had been presented to the ministry.

"For some reason, the government declined all attempts to hold talks on the matter, leaving no other option than declaring an industrial dispute.

"Unfortunately, it was only when UĦM escalated the matter that the ministry agreed to hold talks," it said in a statement.

The union added that during a meeting held on Tuesday the ministry acknowledged its complaint and took on board its suggestions.

"UĦM Voice of the Workers hopes that from now onwards the health ministry will be forthcoming to avoid unnecessary escalation of disputes in the interest of employees and the public health services in general."