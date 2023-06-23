The government knows environmental reforms are needed but is not yet understanding the need for urgency, civil activists said on Friday.

They were speaking following a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and other cabinet ministers.

On the doorstep of Auberge de Castille, Andre Callus, from Moviment Graffitti, said a national protest to protect Malta’s environment, change planning policies and increase enforcement had led to the discussions.

In May, crowds filled the streets of Valletta calling for an end to development greed and for a radical reform of institutions dictating the environment.

“We believe that they (the government) understand the environmental problems, the authorities and policies that are not functioning as they should, but what they might not be understanding is the extent of the anger people feel towards this,” Callus said.

During the one-hour and 15-minute-long meeting, eight civil society groups discussed “bad and defective” planning policies, the way the authorities work for “the interests of developers and not people” as well as the country’s economic model.

The activists and government agreed that some policies need to change, Callus said, but added that the government still does not understand the “environmental and quality of life emergency that we are going through".

Talks of striking a balance between the economy and environment have been used to ignore the issue, Callus said.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

For now, politicians still seem to be on the side of developers, he said.

“We don’t want balance, we want policymakers to be on the side of the people completely,” Callus said.

Civil society will continue putting pressure on the government, he said.

‘Points of convergence’- Abela

Speaking after the meeting, prime minister Robert Abela said the government and NGOs agreed on several points.

The government will continue discussions on the points where common ground can be found, Abela said.

Asked for specific examples, Abela said “I think it would be more prudent to not share what was discussed”.

He said the government plans to provide possible solutions in future talks.

In a society there are different interests, perspectives and priorities, Abela said. The government's job is to find points of convergence.

“What I know for certain is that all those who were sitting around the table love their country,” he said.