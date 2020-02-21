The Environment and Resources Authority has terminated the contract of its CEO with immediate effect.

The decision to end Louise Spiteri’s term at the helm of the environmental regulator was “mutually agreed”, ERA said in a brief two-line statement.

Michelle Piccinino will serve as acting CEO. Photo: ERA

Michelle Piccinino has been appointed acting CEO until a call for applications is issued.

Dr Spiteri, a lawyer with a background in environmental law, had been appointed CEO of the ERA in February 2018.

Ms Piccinino is an architect and civil engineer who served as the authority’s director for the environment. She previously held a number of senior positions within the Malta Environment and Planning Authority, which was succeeded by the Planning Authority and ERA.