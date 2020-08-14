Back in May 2019, Zecchino d’Oro alumni Enya Magri re-launched herself into the

local music industry with her debut single Safe Haven, a modern pop song penned

by her sister Jody Magri, and produced by Cyprian Cassar. It received rave reviews,

and was an instant hit, making the top 10 on several local music charts including;

iTunes, Dj Vision, 89.7 Bay and ONE Radio 92.7.

After an intense promotional campaign towards the end of summer, together with her team she decided to start working on a follow-up single. Cassar produced a catchy summer sounding pop song with Jody Magri penning lyrics which radiate good vibes.

“We’re getting by, having the time of our lives... never felt like this before, seems like we almost have it all” is what Magrisingles in the second verse of the song, before striking an inspirational tone with “give it your all, give it your best” in the chorus.

In support of the release, Magri also worked on a music video together with Matthew Muscat Drago involving a number of extras and props, in the limits of Mellieħa, further up from St. Agatha’s Tower.

Summer Lights is available for streaming or purchase on all leading digital platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company CAP-Sounds.