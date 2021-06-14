Emerging singer/songwriter Enya Magri has just released a brand new single. Entitled Feelin’, it follows on the success of her previous hits Safe Haven and Summer Lights. In Feelin’, Magri shows a maturer talent as she experiments with a fusion of pop and electronic dance music.

Accompanying the release is a music video with a retro vibe directed by Matthew Muscat Drago, featuring renowned performer Damian Buhagiar, who recently returned to Malta after a stint on the West End as Pepper in Mamma Mia!.

Shot in what seems to be a television studio set-up, the video was actually filmed in the house of the singer’s late grandmother, a place which Magri described on her social media platforms as “my second home, where I have many memories of my childhood”.

Feelin’ is available for streaming and/or purchase on all leading digital platforms including, but not limited to Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company; CAP-Sounds.

Follow Magri on her social media platforms: www.facebook.com/Enya.Magri.Official/, https://twitter.com/ enya_ magri or http://instagram.com/enya.magri.