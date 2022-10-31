Enzo Potenza is set to make a return to Maltese football after the Italian coach is close to reaching an agreement to take over at Premier League side Santa Lucia.

Santa Lucia has had a difficult start to the Premier League campaign this season and are currently third from bottom with five points after the first eight matches of the season.

The club’s top hierarchy have decided to bring to an end their association with Spanish coach Pablo Sanchez Cortes following Saturday’s goalless draw against Sirens.

The Spanish coach had taken over the helm of the team at the start of the season, but under his stewardship, the team struggled to perform consistently.

Potenza is expected to arrive in Malta on Tuesday evening when he is expected to hold talks with the Santa Lucia top hierarchy to finalise his appointment as the new first-team coach.

