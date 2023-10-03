Enzo Potenza is the leading candidate to take over the role as coach of Valletta FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

On Monday night, Valletta FC issued a statement to announce that they had decided to part ways with head coach Thane Micallef after only four matches into the season.

The Capital club decided to effect coaching change after an inconsistent start to the season that saw the team pick up just one win from their opening four matches.

Sources close to Valletta FC told the Times of Malta that following the club’s decision to part ways with Micallef, they drew a shortlist of candidates for the post and the name of Potenza is said to be top of the list.

