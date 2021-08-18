Birkirkara continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of Argentine defender Enzo Ruiz from Floriana FC, the Stripes announced in a statement.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs and it looks as though that the transfer had stalled over the weekend but on Wednesday, Birkirkara announced that they had completed the transfer of the veteran defender.

Young Neil Micallef has been included as part of the deal and will now move to Floriana FC.

“Birkirkara FC are please to announce the signing of Enzo Ruiz, from Floriana FC,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

