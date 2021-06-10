The European Parliament has adopted a report on gender mainstreaming in cohesion policy.

The EP vote took place after the report was approved by the Regional Development Committee.

MEP Josianne Cutajar, who negotiated the report on behalf of the Socialists & Democrats group, said it sent a strong message that women cannot be left behind.

“It is our intention to see that this report leads to the promotion of more equality, which will subsequently mean an improvement in the quality of life of women all over Europe,” Cutajar stated.



She said it is of paramount importance that, through cohesion funds, social scourges such as gender-based violence are tackled, while other issues such as better work-life balance are also addressed.



The report also includes a strong reference in relation to combatting LGBTI discrimination.



“Our duty is now to continue pushing to move from words and reports to factual equality. My work in this area will continue,” Cutajar promised.