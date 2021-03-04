All 27 EU governments and the overwhelming majority of the members of the European Parliament in the Employment and Social Affairs Committee (EMPL) have endorsed a deal reached by rapporteur David Casa on the new €90 billion European Social Fund Plus for the next seven years.

In Malta, this money is used by a number of government entities, local councils and NGOs through various schemes mainly administered by Jobs Plus. It is helping member states address the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those related to employment.

Casa said the balance reached in the deal was crucial for this endorsement, saying it is “an important step” towards helping those in need across the continent.

The European Social Fund Plus is the European Union’s main financial tool used to address unemployment, improved training for employees, youth and child poverty, the most deprived, social inclusion, education and social innovation.

The next and final step will be the vote taken by MEPs in one of the upcoming plenary sessions.