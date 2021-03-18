A request by the European People's Party for a plenary debate on the latest revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case has been blocked by the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament.

The call for a debate was made earlier this week with the EPP referring to the shocking testimony by self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat. It said that with the new testimony emerging on the involvement of key officials and politicians, the Maltese government faced a profound crisis of credibility in the EU.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the EPP said “@TheProgressives” continue to stick their head in the sand about serious allegations of involvement by Malta’s highest levels of government in the murder case and have now blocked a request for a plenary debate next week.

In another tweet, EPP group chairman Manfred Weber said that the request will be filed again.

“We need to show the Maltese authorities that they are under international scrutiny and we expect them to follow the path of justice wherever that may lead.”

Earlier, the Labour Party had warned that such a debate could harm the judicial process.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said he found the request “unbelievable” and colleague Alex Agius Saliba described it as “an unnecessary attack”.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola said the PN and civil society will continue to fight for justice. Fellow MEP David Casa added an MEPs job is to defend the reputation of the country, not the mafia that ran it.

"Our duty is to speak up for honest Maltese citizens, fearlessly and without compromise."