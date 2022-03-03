The European Parliament’s Media Working Group has called for the protection of journalists on the ground in Ukraine following the targeting of broadcasting equipment by Russian forces.

Group co-chair David Casa said independent journalists who were risking life and limb to keep the civilian population safe and the international community up to date with the latest developments should be protected.

MEPs from the group called on all EU governments, the European Commission and the European Council to redouble their efforts to protect war reporters in Ukraine.

“Images of journalists reporting from shelters, anchors delivering news from underground locations or reporters close to locations under shelling and heavy bombardment are now part of everyday life.

“Therefore, we call on EU and member states’ authorities to urgently mobilise and provide journalists on the ground with necessary protective equipment such as helmets, bulletproof vests, ballistic protection plates or ballistic glasses.”

The MEPs condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely the Kyiv TV Tower, as an illegitimate military target and an attack on journalism.

Turning to Russia itself, they condemned Putin’s efforts to censor the press, including the ban on the words “war”, “attack” and “invasion” from being used in reference to Ukraine. The Russian media regulator had become “the Kremlin’s ‘Ministry of Truth’”, the group said.