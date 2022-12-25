Vassallo Group’s long-standing traditional event, the annual Chairperson’s Lunch, was held recently at the Verdala Palace in Rabat. It was the first hosted by Natalie Briffa Farrugia since she assumed the role of group chairperson last January.

The president of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, was this year’s guest of honour. Among others also present for this event were all group shareholders and directors, business partners and bankers.

During her speech Metsola said: “People who are entrusted with a position of responsibility, as all of us here are, are uniquely charged to go beyond short-termism. We are entrusted to look and build for the future. We need to offer an economic, financial, social and environmental policy that not just responds to today’s needs but that also creates policies and initiatives that address the challenges of the future –those that our children’s generation will have to contend with. People in leadership positions, cannot retreat into the comfort of repeating past initiatives, no matter how well they worked in the past. And this applies to leaders in every sphere of our society – in business, in politics, in constituted bodies, in unions. This is how our country should be. This how the European Union should be.”

Briffa Farrugia commented: “With boldness and enthusiasm, we are ready to keep striving for excellence in all areas where we are or will be, keep defending the dignity and welfare of our most vulnerable clients and our employees, make the best of the land and property, respecting our environment, heritage, and good neighbourliness in the process. Above all, we will keep putting one of our most cherished values, Integrity, at the heart of all we do.”

Following lunch, all guests were presented with one of Kite Group’s publications, Architecture Visions on Paper by architect Conrad Thake. As per tradition, the group also launched its annual publication Arkati.

Vassallo Group employs over 1,900 individuals working in construction, health and social care, property management, catering and hospitality, energy and education.