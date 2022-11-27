EP President Roberta Metsola posed with Irish rock legend Bono on Sunday saying on Instagram she was "with the man who first shook the world in concerts and then into action".

Posting on Instagram from Milan in Italy, Metsola said she was "explaining our #GeneratorsofHope initiative for Ukraine with global campaigner, rock legend, and all round great guy @u2's Bono".

The Generators of Hope initiative, launched a few days ago, aims to provide Ukraine with power generators.

It calls on cities to donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead.

These generators will help to keep essential facilities in the country running, providing energy to hospitals, schools, water supply facilities, relief centres, shelters, phone masts and more.