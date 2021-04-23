The European Parliament is expected to call on the Maltese government to continue deploying all the necessary resources to bring to justice not only every individual implicated in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but also those implicated in all other cases she had brought to light prior to her assassination.

In a draft resolution seen by Times of Malta and which is expected to be put to the vote on Wednesday, European Parliamentarians are due to express their deep concern about the latest revelations in the investigations into the assassination, particularly the possible involvement of government ministers and political appointees.

While acknowledging the progress made in the murder investigations, despite their tardiness, MEPs denounced the repeated offer and use of presidential pardons in the context of the murder trial. They stressed that testimonies offered for other crimes should be very carefully assessed and should not be used to evade full justice for murder.

The resolution notes, however, that a presidential pardon and plea bargain were two of the elements that led to the arrest in November 2019 of one of the individuals suspected of commissioning the assassination.

The resolution was drafted following the debate held last month at the request of the European People’s Party.

Co-signed by all seven European Parliament groupings, including the Social and Democrats which Labour MEPs form part of, the resolution outlines a series of concerns EU parliamentarians have about Malta and calls on the Commission, among other things, to investigate whether Malta is compliant with EU anti-money laundering laws.

It reiterates that the Maltese government must consider the fight against organised crime, corruption and the intimidation of journalists as of the utmost priority.

MEPs particularly refer to “serious and persistent threats” to the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights, including questions on the freedom of the media, the independence of law enforcement and the judiciary from political interference and the freedom of peaceful assembly.

While praising the government’s progress in relation to the rule of law through the implementation of some of the recommendations of the European Commission, the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission, they are expected to encourage the government to continue to pursue endeavours to strengthen its institutions.

The MEPs will also welcome structural reforms proposed by the government following the Commission’s findings in its 2020 Rule of Law Report on Malta, notably ‘deep corruption patterns’, noting that the Commission should use all the tools and procedures at its disposal to ensure full compliance with EU law on the efficient functioning of judicial systems, the fight against money laundering, banking supervision, public procurement and urban planning and development.

They reiterate their call for the full and continuous involvement of Europol in all aspects of the murder investigation and all related investigations and welcomed the continuation of the public independent inquiry into the Caruana Galizia murder. They said all recommendations stemming from the inquiry ought to be fully implemented.

In their resolution, the MEPs stress that all allegations of corruption and fraud, especially at a high political level, should be investigated and prosecuted with the appropriate rigour, including in relation to the possible involvement of foreign actors.

On media freedom, the MEPs stress that the government should take further action, including through long-term legislative and policy measures, to address existing concerns related to media freedom and the independence of public media from political interference as well as the increasing use of hate speech on social media.

They call for the protection of investigative journalists and whistleblowers and for the protection of the personal safety, livelihoods and independence of journalists and whistleblowers to be ensured “at all costs and at all times”.

They will also urge the commission to propose EU anti-SLAPP legislation to protect journalists from vexatious lawsuits since investigative journalism “should receive particular consideration and financial or fiscal support as a tool serving the public good”.