Updated 12.05pm

The European Parliament said on Thursday it supports an unprecedented European and international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including new and severe sanctions that will ensure the Kremlin will be held accountable for its actions.

In a statement issued following a meeting of the EP's conference of presidents, convened by President Roberta Metsola on Thursday to discuss the issue, the conference condemned the Russian attack "in the strongest possible terms".

It said Ukraine is an independent and sovereign nation and its territorial integrity is non-negotiable.

"The invasion is unjustified and illegal. It is a threat to European and regional stability, as well as to the rules-based world order. The attack targets our model of democratic society. It cannot go unanswered."

The conference said it remained firm in its unity, resolve and response to "unprovoked Russian aggression".

"The European Parliament supports an unprecedented European and international response, including new and severe sanctions that will ensure the Kremlin will be held accountable for its actions."

The conference expressed full solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people.

It also agreed to organise an extraordinary plenary debate on Tuesday.

Metsola tweeted the statement soon after the meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, she had strongly condemned Russia's "unjustified attack".

She tweeted "in these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," she wrote.

Metsola's first tweet came moments after Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire and land invasion along its northern and southern borders. Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

Explosions were heard across the country after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are to hold a snap summit late Thursday.

In a joint statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said the summit will "discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures" that "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions".

The European Commission will outline to leaders the new sanctions, which will add to an initial round of sanctions imposed on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised rebel-held parts of Ukraine as independent.

Von der Leyen and Michel said they expected the EU leaders "will adopt them swiftly".

"We are coordinating our response with our international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will meet today (Thursday)," they said.