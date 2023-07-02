Following recent changes in chairperson and other notable appointments, Epic has announced the addition of Sylvann Aquilina Zahra (pictured) as a new board director. With these recent developments, the telecom company continues to strengthen its leadership team, ensuring a diverse and experienced line-up to guide its strategic endeavours.

Dr Aquilina Zahra specialises in competition law and EU law. She currently practises as a legal consultant with a major law firm, providing advice and assistance to clients in various sectors on competition law issues, merger notifications, State aid and EU law. She is also a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta.

Prior to moving into private practice in 2014, Dr Aquilina Zahra occupied the post of Director General of the Office for Competition within the MCCAA and served as a senior lawyer for a number of years at the Office for Competition. Dr Aquilina Zahra holds a Magister Juris from the University of Oxford and a Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta.

Epic CEO, Pierre Etienne Cizeron commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Aquilina Zahra along with the other recent appointees to the board, who bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to our team. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise across industries will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success, particularly during this exciting phase of Epic’s journey as we complete the upgrade of our mobile network and take bold steps towards connecting Malta to the future.”­