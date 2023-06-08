Epic has announced the appointment of Stephanie Fabri, who brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable to the telecom company.

As a prominent economist with a proven track record, Dr Fabri is an expert on strategic management and public policy. Having worked in the private and public sector, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in applying economics to firms, consumers and communities. Dr Fabri has recently been appointed to the Board of the Malta Stock Exchange. She is also a full-time lecturer at the University of Malta.

Epic CEO, Pierre Etienne Cizeron commented: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Fabri whose knowledge and experience ranges across industries and professions. I am looking forward to her valuable contributions, particularly during this exciting moment in Epic’s journey as we complete the upgrade of our mobile network, and another step towards connecting Malta to the future.”