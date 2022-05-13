The potential of what one can achieve and do with faster and better internet connectivity, is significant. Statistics published by the Malta Communications Authority earlier this year revealed that just over 25 per cent of local businesses are on a fibre connection The speed of fibre roll-out is one indicator of how close the country gets to being a Gigabit Society, one which is more connected and where data flows at fast speeds.

Over the past year, Epic Communications Limited started to roll-out its own fibre home internet. The success with this is largely due to Epic’s workforce and endless drive to make an impact. So far, 10,000 addresses have been covered and are eligible for Epic’s 2000mbps service in Mosta and Attard.

Tamas Banyai, CEO at Epic highlighted how the company is responding to this reality. “As part of our vision to provide a great network at great value to all, we have rolled-out the fastest Fibre speeds in Malta, 20 times faster than most connections, at the price of a standard entry package. With this solution we are making faster connectivity available for everyone.”

The Epic team is reaching out to the communities where the service is available, with a dedicated team visiting houses and explaining the benefits of the service. Epic has expanded its retail presence by opening new outlets in Mosta, Attard and San Gwann, making it easier for anyone wanting tolearn more about the Epic’s fibre internet. When switching over to Epic from their current service provider, customers will get the first six months free.

For Malta to achieve its goal of becoming a Gigabit Society, take-up of high-speed Internet over fibre by both private residences and businesses, needs to increase. Thanks to Epic, 10,000 households and businesses are now one step closer to experiencing Gigabit speeds and being connected to the network of the future.