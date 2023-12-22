Three years ago, Epic entered Malta’s telecommunications market with a mission to transform and elevate industry standards. Today, as it celebrates its third birthday, Epic says it has established itself as a leading force in the sector, with more than 300,000 mobile customers in Malta.

The company says its journey is marked by other significant achievements, such as the introduction of no-lock-in contracts and the launch of Malta's fastest 5G and fibre internet services.

Epic’s commitment to delivering exceptional network quality and value has deeply resonated with customers, according to the company. This dedication has propelled it to the top spot as Malta's number-one mobile provider, with a 70% of new subscribers choosing Epic.

The company said its journey extends beyond corporate success; "it’s about broadening customer offering and enhancing service accessibility". The company has doubled its number of stores, with the most recent addition in Valletta, a site that formerly housed the oldest shoe shop in the city.

Reflecting the recent trends in Malta's mobile usage, as reported by the Malta Communications Authority, Epic’s services align with the evolving preferences of Maltese consumers.

In 2022, the average person in Malta made more frequent but shorter mobile phone calls and used about 120 gigabytes of data, indicating a significant shift towards data-driven communication.

Epic’s data services and comprehensive mobile plans cater to this growing demand for high-quality mobile data, essential for accessing a range of digital content and services.

“Epic entered the market with a vision to disrupt and excel. Today, we stand proud, having redefined industry standards and consistently offered our customers unparalleled network quality and value,” Karl Galea, Epic’s chief marketing officer, said.

Passion is the cornerstone of our operations at Epic

In just three years, the company has not only reached several corporate milestones, but also built an exceptional team. The Epic team is as diverse as it is talented and committed to delivering outstanding connectivity and digital services, Galea continued.

Epic’s approach extends beyond individual consumers to the business community in Malta. Through initiatives like the Epic Business Breakfast, the company engages with its business customers, offering insights into upcoming digital trends and developments. Key guest speakers like Gordon Micallef, an expert in digitisation and regulation, shed light on upcoming challenges, such as the DORA implementation in January 2025.

The company believes its success lies in its passion, a driving force that has led to continuous innovation and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

“Passion is the cornerstone of our operations at Epic. It fuels our drive for innovation, elevates our customer experiences, and enables us to face challenges with resilience,” Tiziana Camilleri, senior customer experience manager at Epic, said.

As it looks forward to its fourth year of operations, Epic continues to stand for innovation, dedication and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With a continuous focus on challenging the status quo, Epic is well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of growth and innovation, further shaping Malta’s telecommunications landscape.