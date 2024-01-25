Epic customers were left without internet access on Thursday, with the company blaming the service interruption on road workers who it said accidentally cut through an underground cable.

Despite the company saying the outage was “intermittent” and mostly restricted to southern localities, social media users were quick to comment they had been without service continuously, and in other areas as well.

Epic said the outage, which began on Thursday morning, affected home internet and TV clients and those using the company’s mobile network, including mobile phone and ‘plug and play’ users.

The ‘plug and play’ service offers home internet through wifi routers that connect to the company’s mobile network rather than telephone lines.

Customers were informed of the outage by SMS text message, which said mobile service interruptions had been “caused by a third-party contractor doing road works not related to Epic's operations.”

Epic pledged to restore the service by the end of the day.

Writing on Facebook on Thursday morning, the company said some of its customers might experience “intermittent interruptions” to their home or mobile service.

“Kindly note that customers on home internet and TV packages below 1GB [gigabytes] are affected in all areas across Malta and Gozo. The Southern part of Malta is affected for Mobile connectivity and Plug & Play,” Epic said.

It said mobile and plug and play customers in southern areas including Vittoriosa, Luqa, Marsaxlokk and Zabbar had been affected, among others.

Responding in the comments underneath, however, social media users said the outage had been more widespread, with users indicating that San Ġwann, Msida, Gzira, Sliema and parts of Gozo had also been affected.

In its post, Epic attached a photo showing a section of excavated road works which revealed a severed underground cable. The company did not indicate in which area the road works had taken place.

Responding to questions, Epic told Times of Malta that "mobile connectivity and Plug & Play fixed services were impacted in the South, whilst home internet services for some packages affected all customers."

A spokesperson for the company said services for home internet users had been restored and the company was "on the ground working to resolve the issue affecting mobile customers."

She said the cable had been severed during roadworks taking place in Gudja, which is located near to Malta International Airport.

"Epic uses a multi-infrastructure approach, which is why this affected customers on a number of tariffs," she said.