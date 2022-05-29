Epic for Business is partnering with the Malta Chamber of SMEs to launch the first edition of The Scrum, which will connect the SME community with the right people, to help them be ‘future ready’ with the best digital connectivity to emerge stronger and safer.

Funding for the SMEs to be future ready is also being provided by the EU as part of its commitment to Malta.

Digital transformation has been garnering an increased level of interest among SMEs and has been earmarked as a flagship priority in terms of national interest by policymakers. COVID has brought to light the need for businesses to become more resilient and undergo this transformation to work more efficiently and effectively, making themselves future ready.

“When we encourage our SMEs to explore their digital potential and benefit from the numerous support schemes available while doing this, the common questions we are asked are: Where do I start from? How will I make sure I explore my full business potential? What funds can I tap into? These are all very legitimate, and we are glad to say that we will be able to support business thanks to the partnership with Epic for Business, in creating the right platform that will fully empower businesses,” Abigail Agius Mamo, the Chamber’s CEO, said.

Epic CEO Tamas Banyai added: “Epic for Business is our dedicated unit for business customers, offering fixed connectivity and managed services to be future ready. The Scrum is a great opportunity for SMEs to take the next step in this journey.”

The Scrum was conceived as a platform of innovation on how to supercharge SMEs and will bring together digital and business experts to share their knowledge, including AI consultant Alexiei Dingli and Malta Enterprise representatives. The platform will also offer guidance on how they can benefit from funds to audit and implement digital transformation in line with schemes such as Change to Grow by Malta Enterprise. This business event will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at Samizu in Pietà and will be open to all SME Chamber members.

