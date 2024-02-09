Epic has confirmed Suzanne Spiteri as the incoming Chief Commercial Officer, showcasing the company's commitment to fostering next-gen leadership from within its talented ranks.

Spiteri's journey with Epic spans nearly a decade, marked by significant milestones that include spearheading sales teams and overseeing large-scale initiatives, coupled with her experience in product marketing. Her proven success in these multifaceted roles positions her perfectly to steer Epic's growth strategy and propel the organization to new heights.

In her new role, Spiteri will not only continue to lead the consumer sales teams but will also assume leadership responsibilities for the business sales teams and the expanding domain of business solutions. Over the past years, Epic’s business offering has successfully reaffirmed relationships with global key clients and leading corporations, playing a pivotal role in ensuring a resilient and premium fixed connectivity for these valued partners.

Pierre-Etienne Cizeron, Epic’s CEO, said: "This appointment reaffirms our commitment to cultivating a culture of growth and empowerment at Epic. Suzanne's understanding of our values, coupled with her marketing and sales experience and growth mindset made her the ideal candidate to lead our growth strategies and operational initiatives."