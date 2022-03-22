In line with its promise of great network, Epic is also upgrading its roaming proposition. With this upgrade, Epic customers can benefit from 5G not only in Malta, but also when roaming in 25 different countries, both European countries such as Denmark, Finland, Sweden, France and Ireland as well as other countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Canada, to name a few.

This is one of the milestones in Epic’s journey to build the strongest network. In fact, as of March 15, Epic has also been given 5G certification for Apple devices that are 5G compatible, which include latest generation iPhones and iPads. Android users may also experience Epic 5G when using Xiaomi and OnePlus devices, as Epic is working closely with Samsung to extend 5G services on these devices.

As Malta’s demographics change, both in size and geography, Epic has embarked on a significant infrastructural upgrade, reflecting its commitment to offer the best network on the island. Epic’s network is being overhauled from the ground up to make it faster, stronger, reachable anywhere and more reliable. The new network will provide a better user experience to all customers, regardless of their device. This effectively means that it can take many more customers in the same area, at the same time, without any loss of quality in efficiency. In practical terms, downloading speeds are superfast, independently from the traffic on the same network, with the possibility of reaching 1,500 Mbps.

Epic customers are already starting to experience substantial improvements on their tech devices, from mobile phones to tablets as Epic started rolling out the new network last year. The roll-out is part of Epic’s ongoing €40 million investment which has also projected Epic’s already established services into a new, revolutionary future generation, allowing Malta to have the fastest 5G.

The new network is already available in parts of the island, namely Sliema, Gzira and St Julian’s. The rest is being rolled out all over the island in the coming months. In November of last year, Epic upgraded all customers on an unlimited plan and the new business plans to 5G speeds.