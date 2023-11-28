Epic has introduced introduce its FibreMax pack, setting a new benchmark for high-speed connectivity and entertainment at home.

Leveraging its investment in a fibre-driven infrastructure which is second to none, Epic’s power pack features full-fibre broadband reaching impressive speeds of up to 2,000Mbps—twice as fast as any other available options.

The comprehensive Epic FibreMax pack includes: lightning-fast home internet, boasting speeds of up to 2,000Mbps; a comprehensive TV package with over 39 free channels, premium content, and catering to a variety of entertainment preferences; and seamlessly integrated fixed connectivity, always ensuring unparalleled access.

With the introduction of this new home fibre network solution, Epic takes a significant step towards turning every home into a digital haven, recognizing the significance of staying connected and entertained, providing unparalleled technology. In addition to this ultra-fast broadband fibre network, Epic is also the only operator to offer a trade-in service that allows customers to exchange their old phones for cash, contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy.

Karl Galea, Epic's Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Our mission is to empower our customers with innovative technology and entertainment. With our Epic FibreMax pack, we are taking a significant stride towards transforming every home into a digital haven. We understand the importance of staying connected and entertained, and this solution delivers it all."

This marks another substantial milestone in Epic's commitment to providing exceptional connectivity and entertainment solutions for all its customers.