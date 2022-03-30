Epic’s multimillion network investment now includes the company’s owned retail presence aiming to elevate customer’s experience with the largest store footprint in the sector. The expansion of Epic owned new stores is part of its strategy for continuous growth.

In December Epic renovated the Gozo store, bringing to the island the global look and feel of the Epic brand. Over the past months Epic has established presence in Daniel’s Shopping Mall in Ħamrun, opened new stores in Buġibba, Mosta and Żebbuġ. In March, it expanded its retail footprint in Żejtun, Attard and The Point Shopping Mall in Tigne Sliema.

Marcel Grech Mallia, Epic’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “The rapid expansion of our retail presence is a result of our promise to deliver a great network, also by being closer to our existing customers and all those switching their mobile and home internet services to Epic.”

The expansion of the own-store network will ensure that customer interactions are seamless, consistent and convenient on every level. In addition to their already well-established reseller stores, Epic’s ‘own store network’ strategy is at the basis of the company’s commitment towards enhancing customer experience and investing in the relationship between users and providers.

The new stores enjoy a brand-new look and feel, contemporary design and technologically equipped to offer the ultimate digital and technological experience that distinguishes from the rest of the market. Featuring digital LED screens and dedicated brand tables to suit all brand lovers with the opportunity to test and compare live devices via interactive and informative displays. Specialized staff that offers high-quality customer service, to both consumers and business customers. Whether the customer is seeking a mobile phone, the right mobile plan, cost effective fixed solutions or a full business solution, on-site friendly consultants are there to assist where needed.

Viewers can locate the nearest outlet here.