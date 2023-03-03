Epic has announced the launch of Epic TV, a multiscreen IPTV platform launched in conjunction with Zattoo, a European television streaming provider.

The service is a first for Epic in Malta and builds on similar launches by Epic’s shareholders, in Ireland, Switzerland, and Monaco.

The company said in a statement that the offering highlights its determination to bring a fresh approach to a market.

CEO Pierre Etienne Cizeron said users will be getting real choice, better service, lower prices and faster speeds.

Epic TV is available in one package, offering 39 live TV channels. Epic TV has partnered with global names in the TV space – such as Discovery, Eurosport, and BBC, among others, to offer its customers much more than the standard local and Italian channels.

The service also includes add-on features such as replay, a seven-day catch-up, up to 100hrs of recording at no extra cost, and HD streaming.

TV by Epic is the name of the dedicated app, available from the App store and Google Playstore.

Customers can watch the service through multiple devices at the same time. The TV add-on is available free from two-year commitments, and customers can benefit from the launch offer which includes Epic TV and Epic Fibre at a basic cost of €6.99 for the first six months.