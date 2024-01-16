Epic Malta has been named Malta's fastest mobile network for the second half of 2023 by the Ookla Speedtest Awards, the telecoms firm said on Tuesday.

Ookla president and CEO Stephen Bye said that Epic’s mobile network had demonstrated “exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major networks in the market for Q3-Q4 2023.”

The company’s Speedtest Awards take into account both download and upload speeds and are based on six months of historical data within the same calendar year.

Epic announced the result in a press release on Tuesday, noting that its €40 million investment in mobile network infrastructure, in partnership with Ericsson, was paying off.

The company celebrated the news.

"When Epic launched in Malta, we set out to build our strongest network ever. Today, not only have we delivered on that promise, but we're also providing an award-winning service – the best in Malta,” said Epic CEO Pierre-Etienne Cizero.

Epic is one of three telecommunications providers in Malta and provides integrated mobile and fixed telephony, internet and TV services. It is part of a larger company that comprises telecom providers in France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Monaco, and Cyprus.

Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis, is a global leader in internet intelligence that operates several network analysis platforms including the world-recognised Speedtest and Downdetector services.