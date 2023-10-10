Epic’s latest offering gives customers the opportunity to recycle their old devices responsibly, earn extra money, and reduce their carbon footprint. With the trade-in programme, participants can trade in their outdated mobile phones for competitive cash offers, contributing to a circular economy and supporting Epic’s continued commitment to a future-ready Malta. All personal data is securely wiped from the devices too, safeguarding customers' privacy and ensuring a smooth transition to new devices, prioritizing data security.

This will also give customers the opportunity to upgrade to newer models, including the new iPhone 15 which is available now at all Epic outlets.

Karl Galea, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Epic Malta, said: "Epic is all about challenging the status quo to offer the best customer experience, and our trade-in programme exemplifies our commitment to pushing traditional boundaries to give our customer base the best offers at the greatest value.”

The process behind the trade-in programme involves more than just a financial benefit. On receiving old devices, Epic Malta ensures each phone is handled responsibly. Devices are either refurbished and made available for sale, contributing to the company's range of sustainable options, or they are recycled in an environmentally friendly manner. This approach aligns with Epic Malta's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its efforts to mitigate its carbon footprint.