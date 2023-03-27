Epic’s success as the preferred choice of mobile users is a testament to its commitment and unique strategy to provide greater value products and services on a next generation, robust network, the company said.

Findings from data released by Malta Communications Authority (MCA) earlier this year, confirmed that seven out of 10 new mobile subscriptions in 2022, chose Epic. This places the carrier as the most popular operator.

The same year, Epic was confirmed as the first and only operator to exceed 100,000 customers on Pay Monthly plans.

Epic’s Customer Care team also emerged as the provider with a better customer experience backed by a recent MCA study, revealing that the operator reacts quickest to customer inquiries.

Other factors are fuelling Epic’s growth too. Last year, Epic announced a €40 million investment to upgrade its entire mobile network and bring 5G to Malta. Epic customers can also get the fastest fibre home internet service with TV, enabling them to get a full home package along with Epic’s mobile service. The provider also offers maximum flexibility, with a no contract obligation to tie customers in.

In the past two months, Epic has continued to expand its retail network with a new presence in Rabat and Mellieħa, consolidating its plan to be close to its customers through its 18 stores.

Epic’s CEO Pierre-Etienne Cizeron said: “These results renew our motivation of connecting Malta to the future, and represent a sign of trust from our customers, validating Epic’s hard work which is clearly paying off.”