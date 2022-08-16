Imre Dozsa has taken over Epic Malta’s brand leadership. His role will include a strong focus on brand narrative, content and strengthening the emotional bond with customers.

This move signals Epic’s intention to take the brand to the next level, following the successful launch in 2020, besides the company’s model change in the communications department, as it partnered up with MPS as lead agency and Concept Stadium for website development.

Dozsca brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously managed Vodafone Hungary’s advertising, before taking over Liberty Global’s UPC brand campaigns for five markets in the Central European region. During this time, he was responsible for the brand’s relaunch in those countries.

He also spent a considerable amount of time at tech start-ups aiMotive and NNG, where his task was to introduce the brands in new, international markets and increase the global brand awareness.

Commenting on his new role, Dozsa said: “Having a mixture of backgrounds from multinational telcos to smaller, agile local start-ups has helped me adapt to the specific requirements of a market like Malta, and to make the most of the resources at hand, while bringing some best practices from abroad.

“Working on such major repositioning exercises with colleagues from sister companies like Belgium’s Telenet and UK’s Virgin Media has reshaped my thinking when it comes to customer centricity and the role of brands."

He added: “I see great potential in Epic’s story and the team behind it. There’s a lot to uncover in the brand’s promise to deliver the best network and value experience to the users in Malta, and to find a meaningful role in the daily lives of our customers."