A motorist who had a black-out while driving and crashed has been acquitted of responsibility for the death a pedestrian in that incident.

The court found that although the driver was aware that he suffered a form of epilepsy, he had not been warned not to drive.

German pedestrian Rainer Mader was killed when he was pinned between the car driven by the accused, Mario Gatt, 36 of Żurrieq, and a parked car, back in September 2015.

In a 39-page sentence, magistrate Neville Camilleri said the unfortunate pedestrian had been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The court heard how Mr Gatt had been driving a VW Golf in Sliema when he crashed into a parked car and then hit the back of another car. The pedestrian was trapped between his car and the second car.

The court observed that Mr Gatt had been diagnosed as having temporal cavernoma - which is a defect in the veins of the brain.

He suffered a type of epilepsy that caused absence seizures and automatism.

He was subsequently operated on in October 2016.

The court made reference to notes by former Chief Justice (and President) Prof. Anthony Mamo that "the act alone does not amount to guilt, but must be accompanied by a guilty mind".

Later, Prof. Mamo also wrote on acts committed during sleep-like conditions, saying: “No men can be held criminally liable for anything done by him in his sleep. Some writers, it is true, have suggested that such a man might conceivably be held accountable by reason of negligence (culpa) if, knowing himself to be subject to the somnambulistic habit and being able to foresee that this might lead him to violate the law, he did not take the necessary precautions to prevent this happening. But in any such exceptional case, any punishment which the law could inflict at all, would not be for the act done in sleep, but for the failure to take the necessary care when awake.”

After also referring to case law, the court observed that in this particular case, Mr Gatt was totally unaware of what had happened and appeared surprised and very confused when he was approached immediately after the crash.

The motorist had also made no attempt to stop the car and, according to eye-witnesses, the vehicle did not appear to be under control immediately before the accident.

First seizure while driving

The court observed that at the time of the accident, Mr Gatt was already seeing a neurologist and taking medication. His dosage of epilim had been increased just six days before the accident, but he never previously experienced a seizure of this nature - "never more than a second or two" - and never while driving.

It did not result that doctors had ever ordered Mr Gatt not to drive, although he had been warned not to swim in deep water and not to climb ladders.

The court said it found no link between the use of cannabis by the accused and his medical condition. The accident was not caused as a result of cannabis use, and a breathalyser test had also resulted negative.

The court, therefore, found Mr Gatt not guilty to having caused the pedestrian’s death through carelessness, negligent driving and lack of observance of regulations.

He was however found guilty of simple possession of 0.46 grams of cannabis and fined €75.

A request for the court to ban Mr Gatt from driving was denied.

Dr Joseph Giglio and Dr Quentin Tanti appeared for the accused.