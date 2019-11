The severe allergy medicine EpiPen will be available for sale from the Mater Dei pharmacy as from Friday, the government said.

It will also be available at Gozo General Hospital.

The government intervened to import the life-saving medicine after a shortage in the private sector, leading patients to live in a state of anxiety.

The pharmacies at Mater Dei and the Gozo Hospital are open Mondays to Fridays between 8am and 2pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.