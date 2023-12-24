On January 4, to celebrate the Epiphany, an organ recital featuring acclaimed organist Hamish Dustagheer will be taking place in Valletta.

With a special festive programme featuring works by Buxtehude, Handel, Bach and Galea among others, audiences are encouraged to come close off the Christmas season at St Augustine’s church in Valletta at 6pm, followed by drinks within the walls of the historic monastery.

The event is organised by the NGO Friends of the Manoel, which for over 35 years have contributed towards the artistic vitality and preservation of Manoel Theatre.

With the funds it collects each year, the association supports conservation initiatives and educational programmes, with increased focus on introducing the performing arts to young audiences within the context of Malta’s national theatre.

Contact friendsofthemanoel@gmail.com to reserve your seats. A €10 donation is greatly appreciated and will go towards our future educational and restoration endeavours.