The episcopal ordination of new Gozo bishop Anton Teuma has been moved to this Friday, the Gozo Curia has announced.

It will be held at 5.30pm at Xewkija parish church. Mgr Teuma will be the ninth Bishop of Gozo.

The date was changed because of COVID-19 measures, the Curia said.

The celebration was originally due to be held on September 13, at Ta' Pinu.

The formal installation of the bishop at the cathedral is still planned for September 16.