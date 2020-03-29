As ‘social distancing’ becomes the new norm in the age of COVID-19, restrictions on physical proximity to others mean many of us are home alone. But while for some it’s a challenge, for others it’s a gift. Among those adapting with apparent gusto to the lack of human contact are Malta’s artists. The Sunday Times of Malta shines a spotlight on the local visual arts community to look at how, despite countless art exhibitions being cancelled, creativity is flourishing in the seclusion.

A recent virus-related meme on Facebook really made me laugh. Captioned with ‘When you find out your normal daily life is called quarantine’, a puppet, wide-eyed with surprise, apparently wonders if it should be embarassed at its lifestyle choices.

If you have a creative profession or pastime, then you’ll get it. We often work alone, the nature of our activities requiring introspection or a quiet environment so we can concentrate. In some cases, noise is not an issue, but our tasks are simply solitary ones.

Many of us are self-employed, remote workers whose daily activities either do not require other people, or indeed specifically preclude them. Pablo Picasso once said: “Nothing can be accomplished without solitude.”

It’s an introvert’s paradise, and while some choose it for that very reason, for others, it simply goes hand-in-hand with the job.

Local artist Jeni Caruana pictured here painting alone last year on a pre-coronavirus painting session en plein air (open air).

But now is not the time for self-isolating creatives to wonder, or care, if the lengthy periods of alone time they have been used to for years are socially acceptable (and perhaps we never should) because, according to the New York Times, we should be grateful. Its latest COVID-19 research suggests that the steroetypical ‘solitary artist’ has one of the lowest contagion-risking professions of all (second only to logging) due to the minimal physical proximity to other people it involves.

Not only are there no restrictions being imposed on solo creative production, there is another thing to be thankful for when it comes to enjoying art.

Artists also have the means, at our fingertips and without fear of contagion, by which to share new work. Amid the sickness, fear and disruption COVID-19 is visiting upon the nation, people are plugging in ever more feverishly to the internet for reassurance, community, connection and inspiration. Social media enables us to ‘come together’ while isolated at home, and as such artists are sharing the fruits of their ‘quarantine creativity’ with more of us than ever before.

“Stay safe. Stay home. Commit yourself to what you love doing or practising most” – artist Christopher Saliba, currently self-quarantining at his studio.

Among the casualties of the pandemic have been galleries and art schools, which have closed, as well as exhibitions, group painting sessions, art holidays, talks, workshops and classes, all of which have been put on hold amid widespread deliberation over rescheduling or outright cancellation.

Local artists whose events, both here and abroad, have been affected include Bob Cardona, Henry Falzon, Johanna Barthet, Christine Porter Lofaro, Debbie Bonello and Nadya Anne Mangion, but this handful of individuals is just the tip of the iceberg.

It’s some consolation for artists to be able to share new work online, and with the internet now being the only remaining outlet for the ‘exhibition’ of work, artists’ engagement with social media has risen sharply in Malta.

A recent painting by local artist Anthony Weitz, produced alone on location.

Pre-coronavirus, the Facebook group Malta Artists enjoyed a healthy, but steady, weekly intake of around 30 new artists. Since COVID-19 hit, the weekly increase has doubled, as has the number of posts, with the group’s membership now approaching 1,000.

A number of Facebook groups have sprung up in the past fortnight in direct response to the isolation measures, such as Quarantine Paintings, in which local artists post work they’ve produced since the lockdown began, as well as their reflections on the situation.

“I’m not sure why, but I’m finding this voluntary studio quarantine incredibly inspiring!” says local artist, and one of the group’s founding members, Jeni Caruana.

“I mean, I don’t do much else anyway, other than teach a bit and go to live sessions, but this is really creatively intense. Maybe it’s the clearer air or something. I’m reworking old paintings, digging out materials that I’ve had for ages... I’m having a great time!”

Local artist Laura Swale painting in the studio.

Fortunately still, there are no restrictions right now on individuals painting outdoors and local plein air artists continue to paint freely on location, abeit alone instead of in groups, to capture Malta’s scenic and architectural beauty. Artists such as Andrew Borg and Quarantine Paintings group founder Anthony Weitz have been particularly prolific, producing a number of open-air paintings alone in an effort to practise ‘social distancing’ while maintaining their output.

Ensuring nothing gets in their way, local art stores are rising to the occasion. Having closed the doors of their physical stores, art materials suppliers such as VeeGeeBee Art and Art Academy are selling online, between them offering various services such as ‘contactless’ pick up and delivery options for canvas, paint and other materials.

Artists are stepping up in other ways, by offering online classes or workshops for free. Joseph Bugeja streams ‘live painting’ sessions on his Facebook page The Art of Joseph Bugeja, either for adults whose regular art classes have been cancelled or for children looking for fun activities while off school.

Artist Pablo Picasso working from home in his bathrobe.

Many international museums and galleries are offering virtual tours of their closed exhibitions free of charge online, including Art Basel who, following the cancellation of its major Hong Kong event, has posted online ‘viewing rooms’ on its website. Others include the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the Guggenheim in New York and Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum.

However, with the possible exception of Spazju Kreattiv, which has shared a video ‘extract’ of its current show Art+Feminism, so far Malta’s galleries have for the most part not followed suit. At the point of writing, the social media pages of MUŻA, Malta’s ‘national community art museum’ and most other galleries still show closure announcements and little more.

Individual artists seem more proactive however, Henry Falzon and Sergio Muscat being two such examples, sharing not only finished work, but photos and videos of work being made.

Malta Artisan Markets continue to promote their stallholders on social media despite the fact that the actual markets have been cancelled. Since some of these craftspeople have websites, presumably they can still sell online.

Whichever way you look at it, with so many people using their time at home to make art, write or produce new work, creativity abounds. At a time when social distancing is robbing us of so many of the activities we usually enjoy, much is still available to us in the comfort of our own homes. Artist and former British prime minister Winston Churchill, who spent many hours painting alone, declared “light and colour, peace and hope, will keep painters company to the end of the day”. So for those of us with artistic inclinations, what better time to learn, or relearn, the art of isolation.

Artists are invited to the Malta Artists public Facebook group to share finished artwork, art for sale, work in progress or 'artist at work' images or video, as well as thoughts and reflections on the current situation in relation to the subjects of art and creativity.