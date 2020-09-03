“Many commit the same crime with a very different result. One bears a cross for his crime; another a crown.” Who could ever confuse today’s Malta with the Roman world lampooned by its satirist Juvenal (b. AD55)?

We have good reasons for being less familiar with Juvenal and his fellow Roman writers than we are with St Paul’s epistle to the Romans, the one where Paul insists on accepting the way of Christ as necessary for salvation. For – as the Jews sayeth in Monty Python’s Life of Brian – what have the Romans ever done for us?

OK, they built stuff in Malta that still stands, while buildings constructed yesterday collapse. But apart from safe buildings, what do the Romans have to teach us?

OK, Juvenal himself taught us to ask: “But who guards the guardians?” And Pilatus Bank has a Latin ring to it. But did they have rule of law?

OK, they gave us Roman law. But did they know how to create wealth? Virgil (70BC – 19BC) gave us: “Fortune favours the bold.” We are far more egalitarian. With us, fortune favours the bald. (Please, no jokes about Konrad. Seriously, where would he be without Joseph, Keith, Brian and Yorgen?)

It was Virgil who glamourised one of his characters with the declaration, “If I cannot move heaven, I will raise hell.” Never would our leaders endanger the republic for their personal glory.

Do not tell me that Horace (65BC – 8BC) taught us the spirit of carpe diem, making hay while the sun shines. Horace spoilt it all by darkening it all at the end:

“Carpe diem! Rejoice while you are alive; enjoy the day; live life to the fullest; make the most of what you have. It is later than you think.”

In Malta, we can continue to make hay because the sun will never set.

The Romans have nothing to teach us because they were so very different. Politics was a zero-sum game of conquerors and conquered. And it didn’t pay to lose. Virgil warned: “The only safety for the conquered is to expect no safety.”

In Malta, we can continue to make hay because the sun will never set

The satirist Martial (AD40 –AD104) could warn one of his respectable-but-poor friends Aemilianus: “If you are poor now... you will always be poor. Riches are now given to none but the rich.” A far cry from Malta’s best of times.

Juvenal, whose career overlapped with Martial’s, could add that “Majestic wealth is the holiest of our gods”, and that “love of money grows as the money itself grows”. He declared that luxury “destroys more efficiently than war” but we can tell he was envious.

He also engaged in hate speech – “if you are capable of submitting to insult, you ought to be insulted” – and enjoyed being negative: “Do things worthy of imprisonment if you want to be anybody. Here, integrity is praised, and starves.”

Juvenal was probably a traitor. For as Rome enjoyed its first century of leaders who were emperors, he carped to whoever would listen:

“Now that no one buys our votes, the public has long since cast off its cares; for the people that once bestowed commands, consulships, legions, and all else, now meddles no more and longs eagerly for just two things: bread and circuses.”

To be fair, Juvenal discovered what we now call the boiled frog principle: a frog will not leap out of boiling water if you heat the water gently. Juvenal put it more simply: “Nobody ever became depraved all at once.”

Long before the 20th-century world of management discovered the Peter Principle, Martial had discovered what we might call the Petrus Principle: “Whoever makes great presents, expects great presents in return.”

Virgil preceded the Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemoeller (“First they came for the socialists... then they came for me.”) by 2,000 years: “What each man feared would happen to himself, did not trouble him when he saw it would ruin another.”

The poet Catullus (84BC – 54BC) dreamt of a politically independent Broadcasting Authority, public broadcasting service and culture czar of the calibre of Jason Micallef. Granted, Catullus didn’t put it in so many words. But he wrote at a time when what was called ‘religion’ had a lot to do with public culture, discourse and ethos. And here is what Catullus said:

“I can imagine no greater misfortune for a cultured people than to see in the hands of the rulers not only the civil, but also the religious power.”

Ah, Catullus! You died too young. If you could see us now.

Today’s Nationalist Party would have a lot to teach the Roman world of Martial, about both glory and keeping your eye on the right target. Martial complained: “To the ashes of the dead, glory comes too late.”

I’ll say this for the Romans. Because they were used to wildly changing fortunes, to extremes of victory and failure, they gave due weight to the virtue of endurance. They knew that, as Horace wrote, adversity can draw out talent that we would otherwise never have used.

They also knew that the key to changing the world was action. Horace again: “He who has begun has half done. Dare to be wise – begin!”

It’s because the Romans are so different from us that they are worth reading. If the past is a foreign country, we can read Rome’s great writers and, in these quarantine-stricken times, travel far, entertaining ourselves at Rome’s expense.

ranierfsadni@europe.com