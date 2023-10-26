The cost of living, the rule of law, migration, the situation in the Middle East, as well as challenges in important sectors such as health were among the themes discussed in a summit for leaders of parties members of the European Popular Party (EPP), attended by PN leader Bernard Grech.

The summit was led by EPP president Manfred Weber and was also attended by EP president Roberta Metsola and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Bernard Grech's comments to journalists. Video: PN

Grech referred to the cost of living and appealed to European leaders to present the best possible economic vision for people not to face the situation alone. He said his party had presented an economic vision for Malta.

He also put pressure for action on migration to be taken to safeguard the interests of southern European states. Grech also referred to the rule of law.

He had private meetings with Weber, Metsola, Italy's deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Spain’s Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo.