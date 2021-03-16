The European People's Party, the biggest bloc in the European Parliament, is called for a plenary debate in the presence of the EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders over the latest revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and links to the government.

The call was made in a tweet on the 41st month since Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her house.

The reference was to revelations made by Vince Muscat, who in testimony last week indicated that former minister Chris Cardona and former chief of staff Keith Schembri may have known of the murder plot. Both have denied the claims.

Muscat, who has admitted to his role in the murder and been jailed for 15 years, is resuming his testimony on Tuesday.

The EPP said that more than three years after Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination, evidence still points to the highest levels of government.

"With new testimony emerging on the involvement of key officials and politicians, the Government faces a profound crisis of credibility in the EU," it said.

The Government faces a profound crisis of credibility in the EU - EPP

"A number of people implicated in her assassination and attempted cover-up remain free. Despite the implication of those at the highest levels of Government, the socialist party is in denial.



"The implication of those at the highest levels of government in Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination is shocking and unprecedented. The European Parliament

should be unanimous in its condemnation and concern. We expect the Commission to maintain pressure on Maltese authorities to end impunity."

The group said the European Parliament should therefore unanimously call on the European Commission to remain vigilant.

They must never accept that journalists are murdered with impunity in Europe.

The group therefore called for a debate in the European Parliament with a resolution and demanded that the Justice Commissioner address the serious questions raised by the new revelations.

We call for a debate in #EPlenary with a resolution and demand that @dreynders comes to #EPlenary to address the serious questions raised by new revelations in #DaphneCaruanaGalizia case implicating highest levels of Maltese Labour Government. #RuleOfLaw #FreeMedia — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) March 16, 2021