The BOV e-Premier League is into its second season after a successful first campaign, despite a covid-induced break back in March which had halted the league for around four months.

This season will see the league’s first full qualifier after organisers issued a revised format for the 2020/21 edition.

Three online qualifiers, open to all, kick off with Qualifier 1 on Wednesday (7.30PM). With over 100 players expected to take part in these qualifiers, the best eight from each qualifier will go into an offline qualifier taking place in January. This hosts 32 players together with players ranked six to 13 from last season’s competition. This time, they face each other in a Swiss round tournament to determine the 11 players, who added with the top five from last season, will play in the final event which begins in March.

