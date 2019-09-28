A tender award worth hundreds of thousands of euro, issued by the Ministry for European Affairs and Equality, has been blocked due to irregularities in its adjudication.

The decision was made by the Public Contracts Review Board, which upheld an appeal filed by one of the bidders who claimed the ministry tried to bend the rules to award the tender to another company.

The tender, issued last March, when the ministry was still occupied by EU Commissioner-designate Helena Dalli, concerned the leasing of new office space, measuring some 3,000 square metres, to house departments and entities within the same ministry.

The tender specified that the location of the office space had to be close to Valletta, particularly in Floriana or the central region area.

Two offers were received, one for a property in Mrieħel and another in Ħamrun. The ministry decided to award the tender to Toncam Properties Ltd – owners of the Ħamrun property – despite the fact that the locality does not form part of the central region area as specified by law.

Toncam Ltd, owned by construction magnate Anton Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż, was awarded the government tender for €33,607 a month for a three-year contract, which could be extended by a further period of three years.

However, following an appeal by the other bidder, Santal Properties Ltd, the adjudication of the tender was declared irregular by the Public Contracts Review Board and was sent back to be evaluated by a different evaluation board.

In its decision, the PCRB made it clear that the law stipulated that Ħamrun does not form party of Malta’s central region and the evaluation board, headed by Adrian Dalli, could not award the tender to Toncam Ltd.

To justify the ministry’s selection, Mr Dalli argued that for logistical purposes, his board considered the Ħamrun property “would fit the desired area” as it is located close to Valletta and Floriana.

Helena Dalli's ministry officials were told off for the way they handled the tender. Photo: Shutterstock

However, the board criticised the decision.

“The board is not concerned with what the ministry intended, but rather considers what the tender document stipulated,” the board’s chairman Anthony Cassar insisted.

While declaring that the ministry made the wrong decision, it was ordered to stop the award, and appointed a new evaluation committee to re-evaluate the two offers.

The PCRB also had harsh words for the “unethical” behaviour of the ministry, which sent new correspondence to it after the appeal was heard.

“Such correspondence is unethical and is being ignored,” the PCRB said in its decision.